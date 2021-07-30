Cavs GM Eager for Evan Mobley

The Cleveland Cavaliers have selected forward/center Evan Mobley with the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

General Manager Koby Altman expressed his elation for the newest Cavs member.

“Tonight we were able to draft a transformative talent, whose versatility, athleticism and physical gifts are qualities we covet in a player,” said Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman. “Evan Mobley checks each of those boxes. We are committed to establishing a sustainable and winning culture in Cleveland and we couldn’t be more excited about Evan being part of our future. We look forward to welcoming the Mobley family to Northeast Ohio and experiencing what it truly means to be part of the Cleveland Cavaliers community.”

However, the Cavaliers did not receive the opportunity to talk to Mobley prior to the draft. There was not a lack of interest, but rather so much talent in this year’s draft. The top three projected picks (Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, and Mobley) all were extremely skilled and had the potential to be chosen as the number one draft pick. The Cavs relied on intel to get a glimpse of Mobley’s character.

“When you have the ability to draft that level of talent, a two way player that has immense upside, that’s what you take.”

Altman says he’s eager for Mobley to display his “guard-like tendencies” and “underrated passing.”

Mobley attended the University of Southern California. His senior year collegiate stats were 20.5 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.2 blocks and 4.6 assists. Mobley was also named the Morgan Wooten National High School Player of the Year.