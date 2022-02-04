Celebrating Black History Month in a Royal Manor

The Sacramento Kings have begun their 22nd Annual Black History Month celebration, powered by Sacramento Municipal Utility District. In June 2020, the Kings launched “Pledge to Our Black Community.” This initiative commenced to increase Support for the Local Black Community. This February, the Kings host a technology and investment panel with the goal of supporting Black and diverse entrepreneurs. Kings broadcasters and coaches will also participate.

“Throughout the month, we will continue to promote collective learning, honor Black culture and recognize the contributions of Black leaders locally and nationwide,” said Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. “We are committed to using our platform to amplify opportunities, resources and mentorship to support our Black youth.”

A pillar of “Pledge to Our Black Community” is investing in Black communities. The Kings will highlight Black-owned businesses with the help Black Artist Fund.

Grammy award winning rapper Coolio performed at halftime for a recent home game against the Brooklyn Nets. Coolio also joined Sacramento Kings VP of Experiences and Social Responsibility Maritza Davis at Golden 1 Center’s Music Recording Studio to motivate dreaming big. . The session was attended by representatives from local nonprofits including NAACP, Improve Your Tomorrow and Sacramento Housing Alliance. Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé also joined the session and spoke about the franchise’s commitment to social justice.

There is still so much more to come for Sac-Town’s Black History Month Celebration.