Champions League Knockout Stage Leg-1 Review

The Champions League always has its magic moments. Recent memory proves that with games like Barcelona at Liverpool and Tottenham at Ajax.

This year’s knockout stage has multiple interesting matchups. Contenders PSG and Barcelona go head to head while two golden boot winners go head to head with Bayern Munich vs Lazio. A couple of dark horse teams battle when Chelsea takes on Atletico Madrid.

Let’s take a look at how the first leg matches went.

The reigning Premier League champs, Liverpool, took down 2020 semi-finalists, RB Leipzig, with goals from Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

The highly anticipated matchup of Messi and Neymar did not go as planned. Neymar was injured in a French Cup game against Caen and will miss four weeks. It was no problem for Mbappe and PSG, who scored his first Knockout Stage hat-trick. Barcelona have much to do in Paris down 4-1 on aggregate.

Dortmund downed Sevilla behind two goals from Erling Haaland. Juventus were shocked by Porto and Italian Giants will have work to do when they return to Turin.

The reigning champs made quick work of Lazio beating them 4-1 with goals from Lewandowski and Sane. A dismal performance from Atlético Madrid saw Chelsea remain undefeated under Thomas Tuchel.

Manchester City kept their current form and beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-0. Real Madrid were the only Spanish team to win their first leg match, with a 1-0 defeat over Atalanta.

Hopefully the second leg fixtures will have some interesting plot twists. The rematch between PSG and Barcelona could be telling about Messi’s future.