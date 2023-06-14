Colts Position Group Preview: Runningbacks

Jonathan Taylor, since he was drafted, has been the featured running back for the Indianapolis Colts. Since his breakout, the Colts have struggled to find other runningbacks to complement his talents. The Colts RB room is talented, but what are we to make of this year’s group? In this second edition of position group previews, we’ll take a look into the Colts group of RBs.

The Starter: Jonathan Taylor

As previously stated, Jonathan Taylor will be the starter going into the season. Since he entered the League, Taylor has been one of the most dangerous RBs in the NFL. He can run the ball down defenses’ throats, block for his QB, and, if needed, run routes out of the backfield. He isn’t the best out of the backfield, but he’s serviceable enough to keep defenses on their toes. With how rookie QB Anthony Richardson is progressing in camp, it looks like he’ll be the starter come September. If this is the case, expect Taylor to get more touches early in the season as Shane Steichen will not only look to provide a rhythm for his All-Pro RB, but also Richardson.

The Backup: Zack Moss

After being traded to the Colts for Nyheim Hines, Moss didn’t overproduce nor did he underproduce. He’s a very compact RB who can run in between the tackles but, like Taylor, is serviceable enough out of the backfield to keep defenses guessing. Taylor is obviously the bell cow, but Moss will be relied upon to take significant reps when Taylor needs a breather. Going into this season, it’d be wise to expect the same thing from Moss. That is, him not overproducing as well as him not underproducing.

The Rest: Deon Jackson and Evan Hull

ESPN currently has Deon Jackson ahead of Evan Hull on the depth chart. Although, I speculate this is only because Hull is a rookie. Jackson is going into his third season in the NFL where he hasn’t done much. To his defense, however, it’s difficult to do anything when Jonathan Taylor is ahead of you. Nonetheless, I still wouldn’t expect Deon Jackson to get significant snaps unless something happens to Zack Moss or Jonathan Taylor.

The Dark Horse: Evan Hull

Per ESPN, it’s anticipated that Evan Hull will be the fourth-string runningback. However, this doesn’t mean that Hull could overtake a roster spot by September. If he’s able to, I project he’ll be the third-string RB. As explained in my Colts Draft Grade article, Hull is a compact back who thrives at contact given his above-average balance. Additionally, Hull would be a great change of pace back given that he’s probably the best out-of-the-backfield back the Colts have. He won’t run people over nor does he possess elite acceleration, but his potential as a return man could open the opportunity for him to climb the depth chart.

