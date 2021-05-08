Concacaf Champions League – An MLS Dream

Concacaf Champions League: Mexico’s Dominance

When you hear “Champions League”, odds are you are thinking about the top European competition. You are probably not thinking about the Concacaf Champions League. A tournament in which the best teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean battle it out to be crowned the best of the Americas.

Since its creation, in 1962, the tournament has gone through major restructurings. From the changing of the bracketing format to even its branding name. First known as “Champions Cup” to what we now call it, Concacaf Champions League. However, through all of the changes one thing remains constant, Mexico’s dominance and the U.S inability to make its mark. Mexican clubs have won the cup a total of 36 times out of 55.

MLS Claims The Throne

The first team to ever win the cup was Chivas de Guadalajara, one of Mexico’s most decorated soccer clubs. Then, after many years passed by and the popularity of soccer increased in the United States, an MLS team claims the throne. In 1998, DC United beat Toluca 1-0 and places an MLS team on the international stage. Just two short years after DC United wins the cup, MLS giants LA Galaxy win the trophy. Achieving the victory by beating the Honduran side Olimpia 3-2. Fast forward 21 years later and the MLS has yet to bring the trophy back home.

2021: An MLS Quarter Final

This year’s hope for an MLS team to win the trophy was at an all time high. Having qualified five out of the eight teams in the quarter final, statistically the odds where favorable.

Fixtures And Brackets:

Cruz Azul vs Toronto FC

Monterrey vs Columbus Crew

America vs Portland

Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United

But after the second leg fixtures on May 5th, only one team will be representing the MLS in the Semi-Finals. The Philadelphia Union is the only team to make it out of the quarterfinal stage.

With the odds now against the Americans, all hope falls on Philadelphia Union. On August 10th they will face one of Mexico’s most iconic teams, Club America. The Mexican side has won the competition a total of 7 times. While the American side is participating in their first ever Concacaf Champions League. Even with the odds against the MLS side, hope is still alive and the dream lives on.