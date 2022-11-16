SEC

Brian Kelly and his LSU Tigers will represent the SEC West in the SEC championship game. With the LSU win over Arkansas this past weekend, all they needed was for Alabama to beat Ole Miss Saturday. The Tigers got their wish when the Crimson Tide came from behind to beat the Rebels 30-24 in Oxford. With the Rebel loss, the best they can hope for is a 10-win regular season. Georgia took care of business against Mississippi State, winning 45-19 to clinch the SEC East. Tennessee can only plead its case to the playoff selection committee over the next few weeks.

BIG 10

Michigan and Ohio State are on a collision course to represent the Big 10 East in the Big 10 Championship game. Only one of these schools can play for the conference championship because of how the Big 10 has their divisions drawn up. The East has arguably the three best teams in the conference, while the west’s top two teams are Purdue and Illinois, with a record of 4-3 in the conference. What kind of wacky nonsense would happen if the west winner somehow found a way to beat Michigan or Ohio State in the conference championship game?

BIG 12

TCU is the engine that could. They keep finding ways to win. They have clinched their spot in the conference championship game now they are playing the waiting game. Who will they play? From the looks of it, either Kansas State or Oklahoma State. If Kansas State can take care of business at West Virginia and Kansas, they will be playing the Horned Frogs for the Big 12

PAC 12

With UCLA losing to Arizona late Saturday night, the Bruins now find themselves on the outside looking in. Oregon losing to Washington has brought the Ducks back to the rest of the pack. USC, Oregon, and Utah now control their destiny. The Ducks and Utes play this Saturday. The winner of that game will be in the driver’s seat.

Week 12 CP Top 25