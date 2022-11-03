Week 9 is in the books, and we are entering the final month of the regular season for College football. Week 10 will be one of the more exciting weeks we have seen in 2022 so far. The SEC will take center stage this weekend with two huge games that will set the tone for the rest of the regular season. The SEC continues to look strong week in and week out. Who will win the SEC West? It is now a three-team race with Alabama, LSU, and Ole Miss. Who is King of the SEC East?

SEC/ PAC 12

LSU and Alabama meet Saturday night in Death Valley for what is sure to be an epic SEC west matchup. Maybe the Tide will hold up better than Ole Miss did back in Week 8. The defacto SEC East championship will be on the line Saturday afternoon at 2:30 when Tennessee takes on Georgia. Shifting gears out west, does the PAC 12 have a shot at the playoff this year? Oregon, UCLA, and USC all have a strong case for a playoff run if one of them can find a way to win the conference. The USC and UCLA game on November 19 is more intriguing every day.

Big 10/ Big 12

Ohio State was tested by Penn State early, but the Buckeyes survived 44-31. Michigan took care of business against Michigan State on Saturday night, 29-7. The game was never really in question. Unfortunately, we can’t say that about the Michigan State football team. Kansas State is the new self-proclaimed state of Oklahoma champion. The Wildcats thumped Oklahoma State on Saturday 48-0. Does that make the Wildcats the best team in the Big 12 in 2022? TCU can answer that question with a simple one-word answer. “NO!!” The Frogs (8-0, 5-0) simply just keep winning.