The regular season officially came to an end on Saturday night. Rivalry week proved to be exciting and full of upsets. Michigan DOMINATED Ohio State in Columbus Saturday afternoon. Michigan proved to the country they are the gold standard in the Big 10 now, and last year was no fluke for Michigan. Harbaugh has the Wolverines rolling. Purdue 8-4 (6-3) will take on Michigan for the Big 10 Championship Saturday.

Nine schools from CP’s Top 25 lost this past weekend, with the biggest upset coming from College Station, where Texas A&M took down #6 LSU 38-23. The score was not as close as the game actually was. The Aggies dominated LSU from the opening kickoff Saturday night. Which poses the question, Where was this all-year-long Jimbo? Georgia took care of Georgia Tech 37-14. The Bulldogs seemed more focused on LSU for the SEC Championship game than they did with Georgia Tech. The Egg Bowl was played on a cold and rainy Thanksgiving night. Mississippi State was able to hold on late to beat Ole Miss 24-22 and bring the Golden Egg back to Starkville. The Iron Bowl had a good story leading up to the game then there was the kickoff. Alabama put a beatdown on Auburn 49-27.

Oregon State threw a major wrench in the PAC 12, beating Oregon 38-34 in the last week of the regular season. The Beavers didn’t throw the ball in the last 4 minutes of the game. With the Ducks losing on Saturday, it set the PAC 12 championship game between Utah and USC. USC stepped out of the conference to end the season with Notre Dame. The Trojans looked as impressive as they have looked this season. USC was physical and passed the eye test against the Irish.