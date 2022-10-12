In week 6, CP’s top 10 proved they were all worthy of their rankings to the country. Not one team ranked in the Top suffered a loss last Saturday. The city of Los Angeles is carrying the Pac 12, with UCLA and USC both still undefeated. Is the Big 12 the best conference in football from top to bottom in 2022? Is Alabama mortal? Jimbo, what were you thinking on that last play call? Georgia seemed like their old selves with their performance against Auburn. Jim Harbaugh has really got something special going on in Ann Arbor. Will James Madison make it into CP’s Top 25 in week 7?

Top 5 Action

Like the previous week, the Top 5 remained unbeaten, but we did see some chinks of armor begin to come off. In Athens on Saturday, Georgia made rival Aubrun look like a pee-wee team on Saturday, finishing off the Tigers 42-10. Alabama struggled against a resilient Texas A&M team that came to play. Alabama’s starting QB Bryce Young was forced to sit out the game with a shoulder injury he suffered against Arkansas the week before. The Tide was able to hold on for the win even with their Heisman Trophy-winning QB sitting on the sidelines. Michigan was tested early by Indiana but outscored the Hoosiers 21-0 in the second half to get the win 31-10. Ohio State put Sparty in their place with a 49-20 victory, and finally, USC beat Washington State 30-14.

Top 25 Action

Tennessee put everyone on notice Saturday morning in Baton Rouge they are back with a 40-13 beat down of LSU. Ole Miss coming off a big win the week before over Kentucky, struggled in the first half against Vanderbilt but got it together in the second half, winning 52-28. The Kansas and TCU game did not disappoint coming down the wire, with the Horn Frogs getting a late score to prevail 38-31 over the Jayhawks. From the beginning, UCLA was all over Utah, beating the Utes 42-32. Texas took it to Oklahoma 49-0, leaving the Sooners to wonder if they are really ready to move to the SEC. Shane Beamer was able to pick up the biggest win of his tenure at South Carolina, beating Kentucky 24-14. My how the Wildcats have fallen in the past two weeks. Week 7, here we come!

CP’s Week 7 Top 25