Crow to Mets, Houser and Taylor Join New York

The Mets have filled out their big-league roster without giving up much at all in a trade with the Brewers.

In a strategic move that aims to strengthen their pitching rotation and add depth to the outfield, the New York Mets have successfully acquired SP Adrian Houser and OF Tyrone Taylor from the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brew Crew, in turn, receive promising pitching prospect SP Coleman Crow, marking a significant trade in the Major Leagues.

Experience Addition

Houser, a 30-year-old right hander, brings a wealth of experience and versatility to the Mets pitching staff. Known for his impressive fastball and slider, Houser has been a reliable arm for the Brewers over the past few seasons. In 2o23, he posted a 4.12 ERA, demonstrating his ability to pitch effectively. Houser has a career ERA of 4.00, so the Mets are getting a very stable starter.

Adding Houser provides the Mets with a seasoned arm, offering new manager Carlos Mendoza greater flexibility in navigating the team’s pitching plans. With the ability to log significant innings, Houser adds a valuable asset to a Mets pitching staff filled with talent. He joins an interesting rotation behind ace SP Kodai Senga. Houser moves SP Joey Lucchesi or SP Tylor Megill down to the top depth option in case of injury. One of them will likely start the season in Syracuse alongside SP Jose Butto.

Dynamic Depth

Tyrone Taylor, a 29-year-old outfielder, has showcased his offensive strength over the years. He has reached double digits in home runs the past three seasons while playing part time. A .294 on-base percentage is light, but his .451 career slugging percentage shows his power capabilities. Beyond his contributions at the plate, Taylor is known for his defensive skills, which makes him a well-rounded player. Taylor has been an above-average defender each year of his career. He can make an impact on both sides of the ball.

The acquisition of Taylor addresses New York’s ongoing efforts to strengthen their depth. New President of Baseball Operations David Stearns has focused mostly on raising the team’s floor. He has made a number of one-year deals in the hopes that some guys like SS Joey Wendle, RP Jorge Lopez, and SP Luis Severino can bounce back. Taylor is safer than those players, and Mets fans can anticipate seeing his impact at the plate and in the field. He becomes an integral part of the team’s bid for success in the upcoming season.

With his new team, Taylor currently slots into the starting lineup. He will likely take a corner opposite OF Starling Marte while OF Brandon Nimmo roams center, of course. OF DJ Stewart also impressed late in the year, but he probably fits better as the designated hitter.

Promising Prospect

In exchange for these two seasoned players, the Brewers receive Coleman Crow, a 22-year-old, right-handed prospect. Crow had a brief stint with the Mets lasting all of six months. They acquired Crow from the Los Angeles Angels in June as part of the return for 3B Eduardo Escobar. Crow’s tenure with his new team was impaired by an elbow injury, preventing him from appearing on the mound. The serious injury led to Crow undergoing Tommy John surgery in August. According to MLB Pipeline, he held the 29th position among Mets prospects, making him an influential talent within the organization’s development rankings. Crow is now the #25 prospect in Milwaukee’s system.

The Brewers are good at developing pitchers on the farm, so they must feel comfortable letting Crow rehabilitate under their supervision. While getting a prospect is nice, the real reason they made this trade is to save some money. Taylor and Houser will start in Queens, but Milwaukee did not really need them. The Brew Crew have enough big-league quality starting pitchers, and they have tons of outfielders hanging around. As two players going through arbitration, Houser and Taylor will make more than the Brewers want to spend on complementary pieces.

Season Outlook

As the 2024 MLB season approaches on the horizon, the Mets front office continues to make strategic moves to position the team as a strong contender. The acquisitions of Houser and Taylor address specific needs and enhance the overall depth of the roster, setting the stage for an exciting and competitive season. The personnel cost to bring aboard two solid players is low, and the financial cost is peanuts for Steve Cohen.

Mets fans can anticipate an electrifying season ahead with the new additions as the team aims to make a deep playoff run and contend for a World Series title. Only time will tell how these acquisitions will impact the team’s performance, but one thing is for sure: the Mets are gearing up for a thrilling season.