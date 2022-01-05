Dallas Mavericks Set to Retire Dirk Nowitzki’s Jersey

The Dallas Mavericks are set to retire franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey tomorrow night at American Airlines Center.

Three years after his illustrious 21-year career, Mavericks’ faithful will finally get to see the big man’s numbers immortalized in the arena.

Nowitzki joins Brad Davis, Rolando Blackman, Kobe Bryant, and current Dallas Mavericks color commentator Derek Harper as one of five players to have their jerseys retired by the franchise.

“Dirk is everything to the Mavs,” said Maverick’s owner Mark Cuban. “First, 41.21.1. And now lifting his jersey to the rafters. It is a special day for the Mavs and Mavs fans around the world.”

Photo Retrieved from The Smoking Cuban (www.thesmokingcuban.com)

In light of the event Wednesday night, the Mavericks held a brief media session Tuesday afternoon with Nowitzki where he reflected on his time with the team.

He delivered a short statement to open the press conference, speaking on his anticipation for the ceremony.

“Thanks for coming today,” he said. “I’m super excited, ready for this big honor and this big moment. I want to thank Mark and the Mavs for making this happen. I’m just gonna really soak it all in and try to enjoy and have a blast with the fans and people I love.”

Nowitzki shared his fondest memories with the franchise over the course of his career, ranging from lighthearted memories to his most emotional moments.

When asked about the people and moments he remembers the most, he kept details brief and gave thanks to his family and coaches.

“You know obviously friends and family, I think that’s an obvious one,” he said. “I think I’m going to reflect on that tomorrow in my speech. I don’t want to give away too much stuff but of course, it’s all the staff and a lot of people that work for the Mavericks and that have been with me, some almost two decades. It means a lot to have had a lot of great support systems.”

The ceremony will take place after the Mavericks’ matchup with Stephen Curry and the first seeded Golden State Warriors tomorrow night at 6:30 CST.