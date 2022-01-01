Denver Nuggets Resign Davon Reed to 10-day Contract

The Denver Nuggets have officially re-signed small forward Davon Reed to a 10-day contract. Reed signed a 10-day contract with Denver on December 4th and also on December 19th.

The 6’5” small forward made an impact in his first stint as a Nugget: averaging 5.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals. Reed averaged 43.8 percent from three-point range.

This move was absolutely necessary with Jeff Green, Zeke Nnaji, and Bones Hyland out for Covid safety protocols. Not to mention, the starting small forward Aaron Gordon is still recovering from hamstring injury. Michael Porter Jr., P.J. Dozier, and Jamal Murray are all out until further notice. The Mile High city needs a player who can adjust and have tenacity on the court.

Reed’s journey with the Denver Nuggets began for the 2021 NBA Summer League, where he was waived after training camp. However, he was signed to the Grand Rapids Gold two weeks later. In between Reed’s contracts with the Nuggets, he returned to the Grand Rapids Gold. Averaging 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.14 steals in seven games, Reed has proven he can be a catalyst for the offense and defense.

The 32nd overall second round draft pick has also played for the Phoenix Suns (2017-18) and briefly for the Indiana Pacers (2018-19).