Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds on AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast

Hello – We’re happy to share the exclusive AEW Unrestricted Podcast interview with John Silver & Alex Reynolds of the Dark Order. Please see the synopsis and link below.

The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds bring a whole new meaning to “Unrestricted” as they talk Beaver Boys, Bloody Nips and “slops!” They shed some light on the status of Dark Order numbers, the AEW locker room, BTE filming and why John Silver might be the best kisser in all of AEW. Plus, Alex sets the record straight on his injury, eating steak with the Exalted One and competing on “Dancing With The Stars.” If you want to know if Ref Aubrey and Tony Schiavone #JoinDarkOrder, be sure to listen to the bitter (and very funny) end.

On First Match for AEW

“We’re like, ‘Oh my god! This is our big shot, our big opportunity,’ and then we get there and it doesn’t even say our names on the board. It says ‘local talent.’ It said, ‘90 Seconds.’ So we’re like, ‘Ok, I guess this is a one and done,’ but then Matt Jackson came up to us after: ‘I’ve got an idea. Maybe you just kind of come back, and you’re the local talent everywhere, and you just always lose.’”

The Exalted One

“The first person we heard of being The Exalted One was Matt Hardy, which we thought was awesome! Broken Matt! We’re like, ‘Oh this is gonna be like doing stuff at the Hardy Compound. This is gonna be awesome!’”

