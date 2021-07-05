Denmark Continue Euros Cinderella Run

The Euro 2020 Quarter-Finals are finished and among the teams advancing are the surprising Danes. Denmark are joining International powerhouses, Spain, Italy, and England in the Semi-Finals.

Following Christian Eriksen’s collapse in the first match of the tournament, Denmark looked to be a weak link. That has obviously been proven false as they blew past Wales and Czech Republic in the Knockout Stages.

The Denmark Squad Has All Picked Up The Slack Without Eriksen

There are no questions about Kasper Schmeichel’s quality between the sticks. Schmeichel has once again proven his ability, only allowing four goals.

Their defense is also an important part of their success. The Danes use a three center-back formation: Captain Simon Kjaer, Jannik Vestergaard and Andreas Christensen. The trio of centre-backs were able to nullify Patrick Schik’s heroics.

Pierre Emille-Hojbjerg is a constant presence in the Danish midfield. Without Eriksen, he has taken on a more creative role and has provided three assists.

Mikkel Damsgaard and Kasper Dolberg are the shocks of an already surprising team. Damsgaard, 21, and Dolberg, 23, are now the main scoring threats with Dolberg sixth in the Golden Boot Race.

Semi Finals: Denmark v England

England’s stomping of Ukraine means they will meet Denmark in the Semi-Finals at Wembley on Tuesday.

England head into the game as the only team to not allow a goal thus far. It seemed as though something may have been off about their attack, but after winning 4-0, those thoughts are no longer present.

Harry Kane led the way with a brace, while Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire added headed goals from corners.

Kjaer, Christensen, and Vestergaard will look to contain Kane as they did with Schick, but they know as well as everyone, Kane is a different beast.

The Best Team May Be On The Other Side Of The Bracket

The winners of the England v Denmark match will go on to the final to face the winner of Italy v Spain.

The Italians look to be the most consistent of the four remaining teams, with just one hiccup against Austria. The center-back pairing of Giorigo Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci are one of the best International duos currently. Their midfield, controlled by Jorginho, is always strong. Manuel Locatelli and Domenico Berardi have turned Italy’s attack into a dangerous threat.

The Azzuri will be without arguably their best player of the tournament, Leonardo Spinazzola, after the left-back tore his achilles versus Belgium.

Spain have proved their doubters wrong, making it to the Semi-Finals when expectations for them were much lower. Barcelona star Pedri, 18, has traveled the most distance in the Euros and is Spain’s standout player.

Denmark are the only of the remaining four without a World Cup trophy, but they could be headed to their second European Championship final.