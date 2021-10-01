Dirty Bird Preview | Keys to Week 4 Win

The Atlanta Falcons continue their NFC East tour this Sunday as they head back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to take on the Washington Football Team. Both teams head into Sunday’s contest at 1-2 on the year. Washington is coming off a tough loss to Buffalo while Atlanta picked up their first win with a game-winning 40-yard field goal from Younghoe Koo.

Washington leads this all-time series match-up 15-10-1, but Atlanta has won seven of the last eight meetings—including six straight dating back to 2003. The last match-up saw the Falcons come out on top 38-14 back in 2018, and this will be the Football Team’s first time being at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. How do the Falcons get back to .500?

Keys To A Win

Take the Deep Shot: Matt Ryan averages 235 yards a game in the air so far, and there haven’t been any signs of the Falcons taking deep shots to their offensive weapons. Ryan also has the second lowest Intended Air Yards per attempt as well with just 4.2 yards only trailing Andy Dalton in that category. The deep throws must start happening to soften up this Washington defense who gave up 481 total yards to the Bills last Sunday.

Contain WFT’s Defensive Line: The Falcons have faced some good D-Lines so far this season—they get another good one in Washington with Chase Young and Montez Sweat. Their defense has underperformed this season, but can get hot at any moment. Atlanta must put the pressure on this defense.