Dolphins Hold, No Mid-Season Trades and Week 9 Loss to KC

Last week mid season trades were all the business and all the buzz. The Dolphins decided to hold, and made none. The last mid season trade Miami made was for one player, Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos. Fan Nation has a comprehensive article, (it’s a fun read), about the history of the Dolphins’ mid season trades.

Now, no trades is not big news but it does align with the focus we see on the team they have built.

The Dolphins have an impressive depth chart, the Dolphins also have a long IR list including multiple starters. Today the Miami Dolphins played, and lost, to the Kansas City Chiefs (making them 6 -3). Miami choosing to invest in who they have right now is a powerful choice. Individuals, like Raheem Mostert returned to play after injury and performed well. After last years QB “situation” we have seen an impressive rotation of players stepping up while their team mates recover. It’s a big shift from the scramble to cover position we felt from the team last year.

Image – Pro Football Network

The Chiefs were fast, agile and quick to respond to any slight (or big) mistake. They played well. Today, they played better than the Dolphins. No doubt, Miami’s coaching staff is already regrouping and looking toward the next game, (Dolphins v Raiders Nov. 19th).

Image – The Phinsider