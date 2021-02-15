Connect with us

NFL

Former Charger Vincent Jackson Found Dead

Former San Diego Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday in a Brandon hotel room.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Jackson had died and are investigating the cause of death. Jackson was 38 years old.

Drafted back in 2005 in the second round by the San Diego Chargers, Vincent made a name for himself as an over the top threat with his long frame and leaping ability. He spent seven seasons with the Bolts making two Pro Bowls and caught 272 passes for 4,754 yards and 37 touchdowns.

After contract disputes with the Chargers in 2010 which forced him to miss 10 games, he moved onto Tampa Bay in 2012, signing a five-year deal.

Jackson made the pro bowl once again in his first year with the Buccaneers. During his tenure in Tampa Bay, Jackson had 268 receptions for 4,326 yards and 20 touchdowns. However, his time in Tampa ended in 2016 due to injuries. Vincent officially retire in 2018.

Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and loved ones.

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Talking AEW and New Japan

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v010121 – Sixers Make Orlando’s Undefeated Record Disappear

Justin Brownlow

The Man To Man Podcast Episode VI: Early NFL Free Agency Edition

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Adam Cohen

Exit Velo #69: Justin Turner Re-Signs With The Dodgers; Top 10 SS

More in NFL