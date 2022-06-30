Gareth Bale to LAFC: What is Expected From Him in the MLS?

Current MLS overall leaders LAFC made news after announcing the signing of Welsh international Gareth Bale. After spending nine seasons with Real Madrid, Bale made the decision to come to the MLS and play in Los Angeles.

Bale is coming to America with a long track record. With his time with the Tottenham Hotspurs, he scored 72 goals and was named player of the season in the Premier League in 2012-13.

He transferred to Real Madrid in 2013 where he scored 106 goals and 67 assists in nine years with the club. He won the Champions League five times, the UEFA Super Cup three times, the FIFA Club World Cup three times, La Liga title three times, and the Copa de Rey.

Bale is considered one of the best Welsh players in history. He is Wales all time scoring leader with 40 goals. Bale has won Welsh player of the year six times, most ever in history. He also helped bring Wales to the World Cup in Qatar, their first appearance in 64 years.

What should we expect from Bale in the MLS and for LAFC?

With LAFC having the best record in the MLS so far, they are the heavy favorites for the MLS Cup. He will play along side Carlos Vela, who just announced his resigning with the team. LAFC already lead the league in most goals scored with 32. With the addition of Bale, their offense just got twice as better.

The goal of Bale for the MLS is to also help grow the league and build the popularity of it. Having a superstar like Bale on the team will attract fans from all over attend more games. We see that with LA Galaxy and Chicharito, who attract a huge number of away fans that go see the Mexican star. With a superstar like Bale, he will bring an even bigger crowd, especially after coming off winning the UEFA Champions League Cup for the fifth time.

Ultimately, the goal for Bale is to get his form back and score more goals. He has struggled in the past few years with form due to several injuries. It will not be too easy for Bale to start. His new teammate Vela is warning him of the hard work needed to do well in the MLS.

“Well this league is very physical” said Vela. “The only thing I can say is that he will have to work hard because MLS is not an easy league like many people think.”

The MLS is not up to the competition level as the European leagues just yet. However, it is a very physical league. There are a ton of young players with fresh legs who want to prove themselves every game in this league. With Bale’s history with injuries, it will take him time to adjust to the new play style. However, LAFC hope to get the most out of Bale as we anticipate his MLS debut.