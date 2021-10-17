Giants activate LB Cam Brown from IR; 2 elevated from practice squad for Week 6

The Giants today activated one player and elevated two more to their roster for their home game tomorrow against the Los Angeles Rams.

Linebacker Cam Brown was placed on the roster from injured reserve, while wide receiver Dante Pettis and tackle Korey Cunningham were lifted from the practice squad.

Cam has been on I.R. since Sept. 25. The second-year pro injured his hamstring in the season opener vs. Denver on Sept. 12, when he played 11 snaps on special teams. He was inactive for the Week 2 Thursday night game in Washington.

As a rookie in 2020, Brown played in 15 games, most frequently on special teams. He recorded seven tackles (five solo) and three quarterback hits on defense, plus six tackles (three solo) and one forced fumble on special teams.

Pettis is eligible to make his 2021 debut. He was released at the end of training camp and placed on the practice squad on Sept. 2.

Last season, Pettis joined the Giants on Nov. 4 as a waiver claim after his release by the San Francisco 49ers. He played in the season’s final two games and caught four passes for 76 yards and one touchdown. Pettis had two receptions for 33 yards in his Giants debut at Baltimore on Dec. 27 and two for 43 yards, including his first Giants touchdown on a 33-yard pass from Daniel Jones, vs. Dallas on Jan. 3.

The Giants tomorrow will be without wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who injured his knee last week in Dallas.

Cunningham was elevated to the roster for the second straight week. He played five special teams snaps against the Cowboys in his Giants debut. Cunningham joined the Giants’ practice squad on Sept. 7, a week after he was released by the New England Patriots.

In his first three seasons, Cunningham played in 18 regular-season games with six starts for the Arizona Cardinals and the Patriots.