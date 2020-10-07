Hardwood Huddle: Bo Outlaw

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Hardwood Huddle with Randy Zellea and Bill Ingram.

In this episode we welcome in former NBA star Bo Outlaw to discuss his journey through the NBA waters and tell his amazing story.

We also discuss his transition from player of 14 years to working in the front office of the Orlando Magic.

