Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Hardwood Huddle with Randy Zellea and Bill Ingram.
In this episode we welcome in former NBA star Bo Outlaw to discuss his journey through the NBA waters and tell his amazing story.
We also discuss his transition from player of 14 years to working in the front office of the Orlando Magic.
Check out the archives of the Hardwood Huddle at www.backsportspage.com/hardwoodhuddle Follow Bill (@therocketguy) and Randy (@randybsp)
Featured Articles
-
Features/ 18 hours ago
Takeaways As The Astros Take A 2-0 Division Series Lead Over the A’s
After coming back from being down 3-0 and winning game one, the Houston Astros...
-
Hardwood Huddle/ 21 hours ago
Hardwood Huddle: Bo Outlaw
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Hardwood Huddle with Randy Zellea...
-
Off Topic/ 22 hours ago
Off Topic: Keith Elliot Greenberg Returns
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of Off Topic with hosts Randy Zellea...
-
Features/ 23 hours ago
Marlon Moraes vs Cory Sandhagen: One of the Year’s Most Intriguing Fights
On the surface, Marlon Moraes vs Cory Sandhagen appears as another fight night main...