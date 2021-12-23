Connect with us

Hardwood Huddle: Its Holiday

New Episode of the Hardwood Huddle is here and it is Xmass time for all.

Bill Ingram and Randy Zellea break down the COVID situation in the NBA and how the league is handling the pandemic with cancellations and replacement players signed, news and notes around the league, chritsmas picks and much more.

Follow the show on Back Sports Page and all of our social and podcast platforms.

