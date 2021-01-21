Connect with us

Hardwood Huddle

Hardwood Huddle: The Harden Trade

Special guest Rick Laughland joins us to discuss the Big Trade that brings James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets.. We look at all sides of the four team Blockbuster deal!!

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Hardwood Huddle: The Harden Trade

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v010121 – Sixers Make Orlando’s Undefeated Record Disappear

Justin Brownlow

Fourth & Long: News & Notes From Around the College Football Landscape

Ryan Truland

UFC Fight Island 8 – Magny and Chiesa Get the Big Moment They Deserve

Adam Cohen

Exit Velo #64: Todd Zolecki Interview

More in Hardwood Huddle