Hardwood Huddle: The Vince Carter Trade!

“He was to Canada as Michael was to the Bulls”-Donyell Marshall
In the this episode of the Huddle, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star and Al Iannazzon of Newsday sit down with Bill and Randy to discuss the trade that sent Vince Carter from Toronto to New Jersey. Doug and Al were in the trenches when the trade went down and we discuss what led to the trade and the fallout that came with it.
We discuss everything VINSANITY!!!!!!
The Hardwood Huddle is hosted by Bill Ingram and Randy Zellea from Back Sports Page.
