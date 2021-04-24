Connect with us

Hardwood Huddle

Hardwood Huddle: The Vince Carter Trade!

“He was to Canada as Michael was to the Bulls”-Donyell Marshall

“He was to Canada as Michael was to the Bulls”-Donyell Marshall

In the this episode of the Huddle, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star and Al Iannazzon of Newsday sit down with Bill and Randy to discuss the trade that sent Vince Carter from Toronto to New Jersey. Doug and Al were in the trenches when the trade went down and we discuss what led to the trade and the fallout that came with it.

We discuss everything VINSANITY!!!!!!

The Hardwood Huddle is hosted by Bill Ingram and Randy Zellea from Back Sports Page.

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Rhino

Justin Brownlow

College Baseball Weekend Primer: Commodores and Bulldogs Clash In Top-Five Match-Up

Tracy Graven

The Rundown v010121 – Sixers Make Orlando’s Undefeated Record Disappear

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

Anthony Davis’ Rusty Return Against Mavs

More in Hardwood Huddle