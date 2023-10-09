Highlights from Atlanta Hawks Players at Media Day

Atlanta Hawks basketball is around the corner! Atlanta Hawks Media Day on Oct. 2 provided insight and excitement surrounding the new season. Players answered questions from the media and participated in photoshoots to usher in the 2023-2024 NBA season. Media day highlights below provide insight into each Hawks player’s perspective and approach to taking the next step toward championship contention.

Trae Young

Young is hungry for the Hawks’ season to start, and winning a championship is at the top of his “to-do” list. Young boldly stated he feels he still does not get the respect he deserves as an elite player in the NBA.

“If you don’t feel I’ve been disrespected, you’re just not telling the truth… The main thing is winning, and I know when I win a championship, all of that will take care of itself,” he continued.

Young discussed how Head Coach Quin Snyder is holding players accountable and upgraded an already top-five offense this summer. Young is hungry to prove his doubters wrong coming into this season- a scary sight for the rest of the league.

Dejounte Murray

Murray shot a career-high 34% on over five threes a game last year. I asked him what his focus was this off-season to make the Hawks’ offense even stronger.

“Being more consistent and being more efficient,” he replied. Murray talked about establishing a strong team identity “from the jump,” and the coaching staff has done an excellent job of that so far.

Murray acknowledged the importance of his and Young’s leadership roles.

“It starts with us, but we also have to be unselfish,” he pointedly stated.

Murray has displayed many leadership qualities, such as reaching out to rookies and holding the team accountable since joining the Hawks last off-season.

De’Andre Hunter

Hunter’s strongest offensive attribute is his mid-range shot; however, Snyder likes to shoot more threes and stay away from the mid-range area. I asked Hunter how he could balance his strong mid-range ability and become a more volume three-point shooter.

“Just take more shots. Quin knows my game pretty well. He’s not going to take the mid-range away from me, but I know he likes to shoot threes as well,” he replied.

It will be interesting to watch the adjustment Hunter makes to fit into Snyder’s offensive system.

Saddiq Bey

Last year, Bey played for four coaches in six games when he arrived in Atlanta at the trade deadline. I asked him how a consistent coaching staff has helped this off-season.

“It’s very important to get a consistent message from him [Snyder], assistant coaches, and the organization,” he said.

Bey was asked about playing for a coach who likes to shoot a lot of threes, especially with him being a strong shooter.

“I think it goes hand-in-hand… I’ve been working on my game within the offense,” he replied.

Expect Bey to be a key contributor in the Hawks rotation, regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench.

Clint Capela

Capela and Onyeka Okongwu form one of, if not the best, center duos in the league. Capela was asked how he and Okongwu challenged each other to showcase the best version of themselves on the court.

“We feed off each other with our energy [and] our [aggressiveness],” he replied.

Capela also stressed, “We got to be better as a team defense… If we want to get to the next level, we have to be able to put ourselves in the top 10 best defensive teams in the league.”

He emphasized energy and effort have to be the same every night, regardless of the opposition or the stakes of a particular game.

Onyeak Okongwu

Okongwu emphasized his commitment to honing his outside shot this summer.

“I feel good about my shot heading into the season,” he said.

Last year, Okongwu made four threes, and it looks like Hawks fans might see more outside shots during the new season. Okongwu said Snyder has an “if you’re open, shoot it” mentality.

Bogdan Bogdanovic

After a silver medal in the 2023 FIBA World Cup this summer with Serbia, “Bogi” is confident heading into training camp.

“I love to play for my national team, and that also helps me get ready for a season,” he said.

As an elite shooter, he was asked what his advice would be for Seth Lundy as he makes the transition from college to the NBA.

“There is that adjustment that you need to make coming from college basketball to professional basketball. You still need to find the joy and fun… but also need to trust your work,” Bogdanovic replied.

Snyder wants the Hawks to shoot more threes, so every shooter needs to be ready to let it fly.

A.J. Griffin

This summer, Griffin played in two summer league games. He handled the ball a lot more than he normally did in his rookie year last season. I asked him about the coaching staff’s goal for him during those games.

“I think it was more of growing that leadership role and being vocal, learning how to handle the pace of the game and make those reads,” he replied.

Griffin is especially excited to face the Milwaukee Bucks this season because his father is the new head coach.

“I feel like I’m definitely going to say something to him when I’m checking in, and he’s right there, five feet away,” he said while smiling.

Jalen Johnson

Johnson has a big year ahead of him. With John Collins traded to Utah, he could start at power forward for Atlanta this season. He said Snyder told him to “be myself… I can be a lot.”

Johnson’s strengths involve scoring and playmaking in the open court. This season, he knows he needs to work on his three-point shot to complement those skills.

“It’s something I’ve been working on all off-season… and I’m going to continue to open up my game as much as possible,” he said.

Patty Mills

Mills competed in the FIBA World Cup this summer with Australia. He said it has a “positive impact on an NBA season.” The veteran guard competed against a Snyder-led Utah Jazz when he was with the San Antonio Spurs.

“His basketball mind is exceptional… definitely pleased to be on the same team now,” he said with a smile.

Kobe Bufkin

When Atlanta drafted Bufkin, Fields was ecstatic. I asked the young rookie about his draft experience.

“They’ve made me feel wanted… Going to give them my all,” he replied.

Bufkin said he is “focused on the defensive end” as the area of his game he wants to improve the most.

Mohamed Gueye

The Hawks traded their 2027 second-round pick to acquire Gueye in the second round of this year’s draft. Atlanta has high hopes he can make an impact sooner rather than later. Gueye said Murray has been a “big brother” to him as a veteran leader.

The Hawks trained with the Atlanta United FC this summer, and Gueye showed off his skills on the pitch. I asked him which of his soccer skills help him the most on the court. He mentioned “court awareness and footwork” as tools he uses from his soccer days.

Seth Lundy

Lundy is on a two-way contract. This summer, he worked with Assistant General Manager Kyle Korver, a former Hawks player, throughout the summer. He described it as a “blessing” to have someone in the front office be so willing to help him on the court.

Bruno Fernando

Fernando began his career with the Hawks in 2019 with the 34th pick. He played in Boston and Houston before being traded back to Atlanta last season. I asked him which part of his game has improved the most since his first stint with the Hawks.

“Everything…The game has slowed down,” he replied.

Garrison Mathews

Mathews is a sharpshooter who likes launching threes coming off screens. Matthews said it “gives you a lot of confidence” when asked about playing for a coach that utilizes a player’s strength. He mentioned working with Korver in the off-season on his balance and little mechanics to improve his shot.

Wesley Matthews

Matthews is a veteran on this team of shooters. I asked him what advice he would give to young sharpshooters like Lundy.

“Put the work in… because confidence all comes from being accountable,” he replied.

Miles Norris

Norris described what surprised him playing at the Summer League.

“The game is really fast,” he said, comparing the NBA to college hoops. He expressed his shooting and lateral quickness as aspects of his game he can improve the most as he starts his career.

Trent Forrest

Forrest played for Snyder on the Utah Jazz from 2020 to 2022. He emphasized how strong the offense was in Utah when he was there but said it will be “even harder for teams to guard us this year.”

Forrest is known for his defense but has worked with Korver to improve his shot and offense game this off-season.

Jarkel Joiner

Joiner received a training camp invite after having a good season at North Carolina State University. In summer league, he played against his former Wolfpack backcourt mate, Terquavion Smith, who now plays for the Philadelphia 76ers. I asked him about that experience.

“We went at it all summer when I first got there… It was fun being out there on the court with him… He already knew what I was going to do, and I already knew what he was going to do,” he said with a smile.

Keaton Wallace

Wallace also received a training camp invite. He is the older brother of Cason Wallace, a first-round pick in this year’s draft. He spent the last two seasons in the G League with the Ontario Clippers. I asked Wallace what Hawks fans should know about him who have not seen him play before.

“I’m going to bring the energy every game,” he replied.

Atlanta Hawks Pre-season Tip-off

The Atlanta Hawks begin their pre-season on Tuesday, Oct. 10, against the Clevland Cavaliers at State Farm Arena. Hawks fans should tune in to pre-season action to see what this team looks like under Snyder’s new system.

