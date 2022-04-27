Is Ja Morant Too Inefficient In The Playoffs?

We’re one week into the NBA postseason, and the Memphis Grizzlies are tied 2-2 with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round. Surprisingly, Desmond Bane has been the go-to scorer for Memphis thus far, averaging over 23 points per game while shooting 48.7% on three-pointers. Their superstar Ja Morant however, who was top ten in points per game this season, hasn’t yet found his rhythm scoring-wise.

The third-year guard has been having a breakout season, averaging 27.2 points per game while leading his team to the second-best record in the NBA. Morant had a career year shooting the ball, averaging a career-high 49.3 FG% and 34.4 3PT% while leading the league in points-in-the-paint.

It was expected his spectacular regular season performance would translate to the playoffs with ease. Unfortunately for Memphis, Ja’s scoring has been inefficient through four playoff games.

Morant scored below 20 points in two of the four games thus far while shooting below 31% in each of those contests (9-31 FG combined). Also, in those two games, Morant had nine total turnovers, including seven in Game Three. Ja is averaging just 20.5 points per game throughout the playoffs while shooting 40.0% from the field and 27.3% from three.

Even with his shooting struggles, Ja still finds ways to contribute. In Game Four, while shooting 30.8%, he dropped 15 assists and grabbed eight rebounds. Morant has had double-digit assists in three of the four games thus far, averaging 10.8 per game. Along with this, Ja is also averaging 7.8 rebounds per game.

Photo from CBS Sports

Morant has undoubtedly been disappointing from a scoring aspect, but his role as a playmaker and rebounder is vital to the success of the Grizzlies. Yet, while his scoring may be low, his confidence hasn’t wavered.

“I feel like we didn’t play our best basketball the last two games,” Morant said after the Memphis’ Game Four loss. “There’s pretty much nothing to hang our heads about, nothing to be mad at. The Series is tied 2-2. We know what this team is capable of.”

Morant looks to improve upon his inefficient scoring on Tuesday in Memphis for Game Five.