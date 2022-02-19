Jarrett Allen is No Longer the Biggest Snub from the NBA All-Star Game

Jarrett Allen is joining his teammate, and fellow first-time All-Star, Darius Garland on Team LeBron as James Harden’s injury replacement.

After the initial snub, Jarrett Allen is finally getting the recognition he deserves. LeBron James and Kevin Durant comedically ignored James Harden throughout the All-Star draft, but, little did they know, he would ultimately be replaced by one of the NBA’s best big men. In his 5th NBA season, Jarrett Allen is playing at career-high levels. Furthermore, Allen is outperforming most of the Eastern Conference’s frontcourt players. Nonetheless, NBA coaches overlooked him and went in another direction.

Well, that monumental mistake is no more. Allen joins a stacked team captained by LeBron, who made quite the strategic decision. After the draft concluded, Durant inquired about trading for Darius Garland. However, James refused to let go of Cleveland’s own. Ironically enough, though, LeBron now holsters two hometown representatives. With two Cavaliers playing in their home arena, alongside the King returning to the Land, the fan support will be quite lopsided.