Jets New Quarterback?

Lackluster Offense

Despite elite playmakers like Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall before he tore his ACL earlier on in the season, the New York Jets did not have the best offense. They had the 14th worse passing attack in the league as well as scoring and downs. In six of their last eight games, they failed to record a passing touchdown. Five of their last eight games they did not even score a touchdown which ultimately led to their collapse and failed to secure a playoff spot as the drought continues.

Quarterback Carousel

The Jets due to inconsistency and injuries used four quarterbacks this season including Mike White, former second overall pick Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Chris Streveler. Neither really planned out for them and they will look to get a new starting quarterback in the offseason.

Zach Wilson

Wilson was a former second overall pick and this may be the last time we see him in a Jets uniform. He has never really showed he can be a franchise quarterback and he did not have a good year this season. This season he had 1,688 passing yards, seven total touchdowns, and seven interceptions in nine games. However, he could remain on the team as a backup quarterback as White is a free agent while Wilson is under team control.

Mike White

White played in just four games this season as he threw for 1,192 yards, four total touchdowns, and four interceptions. His QBR rating was an abysmal 37.2.

Joe Flacco

Flacco appeared in five games this season as he did not have the best stat line either. He threw for 1,051 yards for five touchdowns and three interceptions. The only positive is Flacco was the only quarterback with a positive touchdown-interception ratio.

Chris Streveler

Streveler appeared in two games this season but his only start was against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He did not throw a touchdown or an interception but passed for 90 yards.

Best Options for New Quarterback

The Jets have publicly admitted their top targets for their new quarterback next season are Lamar Jackson, Derek Carr, and Jimmy Garoppolo. Each are tremendous upgrades over the quarterbacks the Jets have had for years. The Jets have never really had a franchise quarterback since Joe Namath.

Lamar Jackson

Jackson is easily the best quarterback on this list as he is a two-time Pro Bowler and won MVP in 2019. He would fit great in this offense as he would have the best receivers to throw to in his career in Wilson and Elijah Moore. Also, the RPO with him and Hall would be very difficult to stop for opposing defenses. However, the only risk is he is injury prone as the last two seasons he played 12 games each.

Why Jackson Might Leave the Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens do not simply have the money to pay what the Jets can offer. At the trade deadline, they traded for Roquan Smith and signed him to a huge extension. Jackson could get franchise tagged but there is no guarantee he would want to play under the tag and could sit out. Also, he did not attend the playoff loss against the Cincinnati Bengals and then posted “When you have something good, you don’t play with it. You don’t take chances losing it. You don’t neglect it. When you have something good, you pour into it. You appreciate it. Because when you take care of something good, that good thing takes care of you too.”

Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo is another solid option as he is a two-time Super Bowl winner as a backup to Tom Brady with the New England Patriots. However, he took the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl as a starting quarterback as well. He could be a perfect system quarterback with the Jets as they have a good defense and a strong rushing attack. Also, he can make the throws necessary to help them win a game. However, he has dealt with a plethora of injuries as well. His time in San Francisco is most likely over as he is going to be replaced by former first-round pick Trey Lance and Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy.

Derek Carr

Carr is another option as he is a three-time Pro Bowler in his career. This past season was not his best as he threw 14 interceptions which tied for a career-high however, he is still a top-15 quarterback. He already expects to leave the Las Vegas Raiders as he already made a goodbye post on Instagram and showed his love and appreciation for Raiders fans and the organization. While Jackson and Garoppolo are injury prone, Carr is the complete opposite as he has only missed three games since 2019.