Josh Hart Heading To The Mecca

The New York Knicks got involved in the trade deadline fun on Wednesday acquiring Josh Hart. The Portland Trail Blazers received Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk, and a 2023 top-fourteen protected first-round pick. If the Knicks keep their pick, the Trail Blazers would instead receive four future second-round picks.

Why Portland Made the Move

The Trail Blazers were one of the many teams that were high on Reddish. Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons should help Reddish take his game to the next level. Reddish’s specialty is his three-pointing shooting and defensive abilities. The former Blue Devil looks to return to the double-digit scorer he once was in his first four seasons in the league in a more expanded role.

What Hart Brings to New York

Hart is averaging 9.5 points per game, 8.2 rebounds per game, and 3.9 assists per game this season. The Maryland product is shooting 50.4% from the field and a career-low from three at 30.4%. Hart is a great defender however and should thrive under Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau’s system. This is a great fit for Hart and New York whether he starts or comes off the bench.

Underrated Rebounder

Hart is only 6’5″, a size not normally reserved for high rebounding numbers. The former Laker is now third on the Knicks roster in rebounding however, only trailing Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. Hart’s 8.2 rpg are the most for a player 6’5″ or shorter and his 1.9 orpg is also the most in the league at his height or shorter.

Cam Reddish Finally Free

Reddish now finally gets to earn an opportunity to play meaningful minutes consistently and show off his potential. This season he has only appeared in 20 games with the last appearance being December 3rd against the Dallas Mavericks, receiving only nine minutes of action. The Knicks gave up a first-round pick along with Kevin Knox to acquire Reddish and they gave up a first-round pick to send Reddish away.

Hart and Brunson Reunited

Jalen Brunson and Hart were teammates at Villanova for two years. Their first season together Brunson averaged 9.6 ppg, and Hart averaged 15.5 ppg. The two players were able to win a National Championship together in their first season as teammates in 2015-16. Hart and Brunson won a championship as Wildcats and now seek to do the same as Knicks. Brunson was at his alma mater getting his jersey retired, when he found out he will be reunited with Hart.