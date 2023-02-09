The Empire Has Fallen; What This Means for Houston

“Greed is a bottomless pit which exhausts the person in an endless effort to satisfy the need without ever reaching satisfaction.”

It took the Brooklyn Nets three years to finally waive the white flag. Following the trade of All-Star Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, Sean Marks hit the final blow to their so called championship hopes with another blockbuster trade, sending away Kevin Durant and TJ Warren in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four first round picks and additional draft compensation.

It’s amazing how just two years ago, the Nets had James Harden, Irving, and Durant on the same team. A trio that never came to fruition due to injuries and off the court issues. Brooklyn took yet another crack at a fabricated championship in exchange for draft picks, and have failed once again. This time, it seems an even harder pill to swallow. Unlike Kevin Garnett, Deron Williams, and Paul Pierce in 2013, Harden, Durant, and Irving are still elite in their own respects, and still have time to contend for a championship.

How About Houston?

Remember when it all started? When Harden wanted to leave the Houston Rockets? Let’s recap it together:

On January 14th, the Houston Rockets were involved in a four team deal that sent their star James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. Aside from the other teams involved, Houston received three first round draft picks (2022, 2024 and 2026) and four first round pick swaps (2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027).

At the time, it was known that trade heavily favored Brooklyn. Aside from the secure draft picks, the pick swaps were meant to late first rounders. Given that the Nets had three franchise players on their team, they were supposed to be among the most feared rosters in the league for year to come.

Fast forward to now, that’s most definitely not the case. Brooklyn had a few chances to contend for a title but never made it past the second round. Now they have to go back to the drawing board. The worse they are this season, the better that is for Houston. The pick swaps now have become extremely valuable. Instead of late first rounders, they have potential to be in the top ten for 5 straight years.

Fabricated Championships

Maybe this will be a sign to the Brooklyn Nets front office to rebuild correctly. Following the departure of Garnett and Pierce, the Nets went through a couple years of grueling mediocrity. Following this rebuild, they had extremely high hopes with a team that included solid players in D’Angelo Russell, Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, and Spencer Dinwiddie. It’s a shame that Sean Marks did not see how great this core could have been.

For the Houston Rockets, right now the team is 13-42, inevitably competing for the lottery following this season. Trading away Harden, Durant, and Kyrie just predicted Houston’s future in a positive light. Regardless of this dumpster fire season, Rafael Stone really took a gamble and did a fantastic job for his teams future.

Talk about an NBA2K My GM rebuild. The Houston Rockets are literally in the middle of it. Get excited.