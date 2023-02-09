Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Report Card

Offensive Report Card

This is a guide to how the Jacksonville Jaguars did in 2022. Doug Pederson has healed that fan base and deserves an A+ in his first year with the team and expects big things from this team in 23.

Quarterback A+

Trevor Lawrence had a bad rookie season last year because of how Urban Myer didn’t coach him to his strengths but at the same time, Doug Pederson helped transform Lawrence to reach his potential. I’m extremely confident that Lawrence will have a career year in ’23 because I think he will end up being a top 5 QB in the AFC along with Mahomes, Burrow, Allen, and Herbert.

Running Back B

With James Robinson being traded to the Jets, Travis Etienne saw an increased role with the team. I think the Clemson connection with Lawrence and Etienne really helps shape the Jags offense. I think the Jags can look to the draft to add a number two back to complement Etienne so that he and that number 2 back can share the load.

Wide Receivers B

Calvin Ridley was a deadline pickup that missed the entire 2022 season due to a suspension, but at the same time, Christian Kirk and Zay Jones were targets that contributed to the team in a good way. Expect Ridley to be Lawrence’s number 1 receiver in 2023.

Tight Ends C

Evan Ingram is a player worth noting as I think they will do everything they can to keep him. Luke Farrell is the only player under contract heading into the offseason. I think this is an area of need for the Jags in the offseason.

Offensive Line B

Cam Robinson continues to be the anchor of the team’s offensive line. I thought Brandon Scherff was a fantastic pickup to help beef up the o-line to protect Trevor Lawrence. I think right tackle is also an area of need in the offseason along with tight end.

Overall Grade B

The Jags once had a 4-8 start but proved people wrong when they won 5 straight down the stretch to win the AFC South. I really think the offense is going to be so much better moving forward with Trevor Lawrence under center and I really think this team will be contenders in the AFC for years to come. I say an A Plus Plus in the first year of the Lawrence/Pederson Era.





