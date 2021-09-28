Kevin Love Confirms No Contract Buyout

The most tenured Cleveland Cavalier Kevin Love seemed less than excited for the 2021 Media Day. However, still hopeful for the upcoming season, he described his role as a “positive force.” Despite Love repeating he chooses to “keep his head down,” he simultaneously wants to be the best version of himself.

Last month, there was speculation of a contract buyout for Love to allow him to compete with championship contenders. It is apparent that the Cavs are focusing on developing their young players in hopes for a future homegrown superteam. Acquiring Lauri Markkanen and Tacko Fall indicated this, a deal in which longtime Cav Larry Nance Jr. was shipped off in favor of younger talent. Love confirmed that a contract buyout was never in consideration for him or the front office, citing overzealous publications as the culprit of rumors.

General Manager Koby Altman called Love a “future hall of famer.” Altman cites Love’s health as the primary priority for Love as a player.

“(Love) is ours. We are fortunate to have him,” said Altman. “I do think that he can help us.”

Although neither Altman or Coach Bickerstaff has confirmed their expectations of Love for this season, it would be advantageous for Love to stay a Cavalier to be a mentor to the young Cavs, especially the young centers Markkanen and Jarrett Allen. Love spoke about the parallels between himself and Markkanen, joking. “He’s always been able to move a little bit better than me.”

Certainly, Love fans would prefer him compete at a championship level. However, it is abundantly clear that is not Love’s focus.