Sacramento Kings 2021-22 Preview

Head Coach: Luke Walton

What To Expect:

The Sacramento Kings have a 15-year playoff drought and have not yet come closer to getting to the playoffs. Last season the Kings were twelfth in the Western Conference (31-41), finishing the season with a blowout loss to the Utah Jazz.

Head coach Luke Walton also has a playoff drought as a coach. Walton hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2016, as an assistant with the Golden State Warriors. Walton was hired after the Kings parted ways with Dave Joerger in April 2019.

Strengths:

The Kings have a young team that can potentially grow and learn together, led by excellent backcourt play. Star point guard De’Aaron Fox has excelled each year, and it’s to be expected that he will continue this in his fifth season. Moreover, Fox has gained muscles and has proclaimed his goal to be “more efficient.”

Another excelling King is shooting guard Buddy Hield, averaging a career 16 points per game with a 40 percent mark at the three point goal. Hield has improved his playmaking skills as one of the leaders of the Kings. Tyrese Haliburton had an impressive rookie season, averaging 13 points per game with a 47.2 field goal percentage.

Weaknesses:

Youth, the Kings’ source of energy, is also their greatest weakness. None of the players (except now Tristian Thompson) have playoff experience. Integrating players with playoff experience would be ideal. Despite Coach Walton wins with Golden State, they were a superteam. Walton did not take the Lakers to the playoffs as their coach. The front office may want to consider employing assistant coaches with playoff experience, whether as a coach or as a player.

Top Player:

It is irrefutable that De’Aaron Fox is the best Sacramento King. Last season, Fox led the Kings in points, assists, and steals. The point guard averaged 25.2 points and 7.2 assists with a 47.7 field goal percentage. Fox is also an elite defender.

Best Addition:

The acquisition of Tristian Thompson seemed to be the best move for Sacramento. The original trade was a bit strange, it was a three way trade between the Kings, Atlanta Hawks, and Boston Celtics. Delon Wright was traded to the Atlanta Hawks for Thompson, although Thompson never played a game for Atlanta. However, Sacramento won that trade. Thompson will be a great addition due to the fact he is the only player in Sacramento with a championship and can mentor the young team.

Last season as a Boston Celtic, Thompson averaged 7.6 points and 8.1 rebounds.The Kings needed a rebounder.

The Burning Question:

Will the Kings make it to the playoffs? The bottom line: the Kings have not been to the playoffs since 2006 and lost in the first round to the San Antonio Spurs. The Western Conference is a championship contender region: Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, Denver Nuggets, and now that Klay Thompson is recovering the Golden State Warriors are back in the running. The primary goal for the Kings should be getting the first round playoffs.