Kevin Porter Jr.’s Future With the Cavs

There is scuttlebutt around the league that Cleveland Cavaliers Kevin Porter Jr. will be released or traded due to his emotional outburst. KPJ’s outburst was apparently due to his old locker being occupied by new trade Taurean Price.
Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has yet to confirm or deny that KPJ will be released. However he says the following,
“We did our best to make it work. So, I can rest easy with that. All we want is what’s best for him moving forward, no matter what that looks like. We want the best for Kevin and still if there’s any opportunity, we’ll do what we can,” said Coach Bickerstaff. “The only thing that really matters is he reaches his potential.”
Kevin Porter Jr was out on sabbatical after his November 2020 arrest. Porter was charged with improper handling of a firearm after crashing his car.
Featured Articles
-
Exit Velo/ 5 hours ago
Exit Velo #64: Todd Zolecki Interview
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your...
-
Exit Velo/ 5 hours ago
Exit Velo #63: MLB Set To Start 2021 Season On Time; Yankees Save Their Offseason; Top 10 LF
Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Exit Velo podcast with your...
-
Uncategorized/ 6 hours ago
Bulls on a Two Game Winning Streak
The Chicago Bulls came out victorious after defeating the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday and...
-
NFL/ 6 hours ago
Deshaun Watson to the Jets?!
In 2017 NFL draft, the Jets passed on now three time pro bowl quarterback,...