Kyle Kuzma & Talen Horton-Tucker Lead the Way

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Phoenix Suns 112-107 in their third game of the preseason. Wings Kyle Kuzma and Talen Horton-Tucker were key to the Lakers victory in tonights matchup.

The duo of Kuzma and Horton-Tucker combined for 41 points, seven rebounds and four assists in their outing against the Suns. Both wings have been putting up solid performances this preseason.

Talen turns it around ↩️ pic.twitter.com/aaCbHHIh3Y — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 17, 2020

“It’s going to be a be a big year for him (Kuzma),” Anthony Davis said. “He’s going to play a big role for us this year. and we need him to continue to do what Kuz do.”

Kuzma has been a topic of discussion for the Lakers the last year and a half. Many believed that he would step into the role of being the teams third star, next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, last season Kuzma saw a lack of consistency due to the fact that a majority of the touches went towards Davis and James.

Preseason Numbers

Kyle Kuzma three preseason games:

LAC 12/11: 18 Points, two rebounds and five assists

LAC 12/13: 25 Points, six rebounds and four assists

PHO 12/16: 23 Points, three rebounds and two assists

Talen Horton-Tucker three preseason games:

LAC 12/11: 19 Points, nine rebounds and four assists

LAC 12/13: 33 Points, 10 rebounds and four assists

PHO 12/16: 18 Points, five rebounds and two assists

LeBron James & Anthony Davis

The superstar duo made their first appearance this preseason playing only in the first half. James was quiet in the first quarter, looking to get his teammates involved before his shot wasn’t falling. James has been working on his fadeaway jumper lately with Lakers assistant coach, Phil Handy, and it was evident as he knocked down a few before resting. Davis entered the game right where he left off in the bubble, knocking down perimeter jumpers and put backs.

James’ put 11 points, two rebounds and two assists in his 15 minutes of action tonight while Davis had 10 points and four rebounds in his 18 minutes. In addition to both having the second half off, both were intricate with the supporting cast. Whether it be through cheering them on or giving out information they see from the sidelines.

Injury Update

Dennis Schröder appeared to have injured his ankle during tonights game. Head Coach Frank Vogel says that Schröder has a “mild” left ankle sprain and that time will tell if he will play in the final preseason game.

Alex Caruso was scratched from the action tonight as he is battling a hip flexor injury that he suffered against the Los Angeles Clippers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also did not play in tonights game due to rest.

Final Preseason Game Before NBA Start

Los Angeles will play their final preseason game on Friday against the Phoenix Suns before tipping off the season against the Clippers. The Lakers have all the tools to repeat, it’s now all up to the players to