Desmond King Unhappy With Playing Time

Chargers Defensive Back Desmond King is not happy with his playing time and has made it known publicly. King took to social media to release his frustration following the loss to the Chiefs.



King, a four year vet, is a key playmaker for the Chargers on both the defensive side and special teams. Creating a spark for the Chargers when they need it the most.

Social Media Rant

“Is there a reason I’m not on the field?” King wrote on his twitter, “Some people want to know.”

Later following that up saying, “I’ll continue to do my job but I’m going to need answers real soon.”

Disappointed in King’s approach, Head Coach Anthony Lynn spoke to the media on this. Wishing that King would have come to him in private instead.

“If someone in our building wants answers they know where to get ’em,” Lynn said, reportedly. “They might not like the answers they get.”

Role This Season Thus Far

King is not wrong in wanting more playing time. With the season ending injury to Derwin James, the former fifth round picks role looked to grow. However, that wasn’t the case.

King plays both the slot corner and safety position and is not shy of being physical. After safety Rayshawn Jenkins went down during the Kansas City game, King accumulated more reps.

Through the first two weeks of this season, King has only played 41 defensive snaps.

If there is anything the Chargers staff doesn’t like, it is players who make distractions. The Chargers can find a way to incorporate King in to the rotation or maybe find a new home for him.

King received All-Pro first team honors as a defensive back and second team as a punt returner in 2018. Racking up 62 total tackles, one forced fumble, recovering two fumbles and three interceptions, one which was returned for a touchdown.