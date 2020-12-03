NBA AND NBPA ANNOUNCE COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

NBA players returned to a league-wide testing program over the past week, with testing beginning between Nov. 24-30 depending on the day that a player returned to the team’s market.
Of the 546 players tested for COVID-19 during this initial return-to-market testing phase, 48 have returned positive tests.
Anyone who has returned a confirmed positive test during this initial phase of testing in their team’s market is isolated until they are cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association in accordance with CDC guidance.
Featured Articles
-
AEW Wrestling/ 2 hours ago
Tommy’s Top 3: AEW Dynamite 12/02/2020
With the tagline of “Winter is Coming”, last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite was...
-
Features/ 2 hours ago
Low Ki vs Richard Holliday set for Opera Cup Semi-Finals Wednesday on MLW FUSION
New York — Major League Wrestling today announced Low Kivs. Richard Holliday in the semi-finals of the...
-
Features/ 3 hours ago
Oddsmakers Peg Vettori As Favorite Over Hermansson—Why?
Marvin Vettori is set to take on middleweight contender Jack Hermansson on a week’s...
-
NBA/ 5 hours ago
RECONSTRUCTED: A Preview of the 2020-21 Golden State Warriors
Just as the motto of the Houston Rockets used to be live by the...