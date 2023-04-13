NBA Sees Record Attendance

The 2022-23 season was a memorable one for basketball fans, especially when it comes to the topic of NBA attendance.

In a news release from Monday, the NBA saw its highest ever attendance in league history. In their official release, accessible here, the 2022-23 campaign saw new records in total attendance, average attendance to each game, and number of arena sellouts. Not only will the higher attendance boost the sport’s ratings, but more fans will be drawing in to watch the league’s top players. BSP’s own Matt Strout has details on the new CBA agreement and how the new attendance will positively affect the growth of the game. But just how do the numbers stand out, exactly? Let’s take a deeper dive in.

Inside NBA Attendance Numbers for 2022-23 Season

Throughout the season, the total number of fans in attendance was 22,234,502. Yes, you read that correctly, almost 22 and a quarter million fans went to see some NBA action this year. And that number is almost 110,000 larger than the previous record of 22,124,559 set back in the 2017-18 season. Not only that, but 791 games across the calendar were sell-outs, or full-capacity arenas. That’s 31 better than the previous mark of 760 from the 2018-19 campaign.

Arenas Fuller, Average Attendance Up

For the first time in league history, each of the 30 teams averaged about 18,000 fans per home game. The official mark of about 18,077 breaks the old standing record of 17,987 per game back in 2017-18. Arenas were almost full. The league noted in their press release that each venue was a league-best 97% full for each game.

Top Teams for Attendance And Bottom Teams

ESPN has full information breaking down each team’s per game attendance. Some of the top teams include the Chicago Bulls, who drew an average of 20,527 fans per contest, the Philadelphia 76ers at 20,469, and the Dallas Mavericks at 20,177 per game. At the bottom of this year’s barrel were the Oklahoma City Thunder at 15,534 fans per game, the Indiana Pacers with 15,647, and the Houston Rockets with 16,313 a contest. One of the surprising teams of this season is the Sacramento Kings. Despite their first division title since the 2002-03 campaign, Sacramento only came in 20th in per game attendance, with 17,451 fans coming out to the Golden One Center.

How Media Can Play an Effect

Of course, when looking at the attendance numbers, how the game is advertised is often a key component. The more stars that are featured on TV through games or ads, typically, the more fans will come flock to an arena. Also, the nationally televised games on TNT and ESPN can also influence people to come out and enjoy the game.

Final Thoughts on Record NBA Attendance and Direction of Game

As stars continue to make their mark, fans will want to watch. The 2022-23 team provided some surprises, and with record attendance appearing to trend up post-COVID, the game numbers should continue to increase. Of course, dependent on ticket sales and prices, who knows how full arenas will be next year? There is plenty of intrigue and growth for basketball fans to look forward to in the coming years, with everyone ready for that excitement.