Negative European tour for USMNT

Gregg Berhalter and company rounded off a poor last round of pre-world cup friendlies. USMNT lost 2-0 against Japan and drew 0-0 against one of the weakest teams qualified for Qatar 2022.
The American odyssey began on September 23 when the USMNT had perhaps its worst game in a long time. The Star and Stripes were thrashed by Japan and only lost 2-0 but the samurai advantage should have been greater. USMNT did not have a single goal scoring opportunity in the match played in Dusseldorf, Germany. Daichi Kamada got Japan on the scoreboard early in the match, notching a goal in the 24th minute. The other celebration took place en el minuto 88 en los pies de Kaoru Mitoma.
USMNT starting XI: Turner; Dest, Zimmermann, Long, Vines; de la Torre, Adams, McKennie; Aaronson, Ferreira and Reyna.
On the day of the date, the Yankees had the chance to redeem themselves in Murcia, Spain, although this was not the case. USMNT tied without goals with Saudi Arabia, one of the worst rivals that have a place in the FIFA World Cup. A team almost without figures, with a very uncompetitive league, and even so, Gregg Berhalter could not overcome the eastern barrier.
USMNT starting XI: Turner; Yedlin, Zimmermann, Long, Dest; Acosta, Adams, McKennie; Reyba, Pepi and Pulisic.
The image that USMNT gave this double date of friendlies was not at all encouraging. Can you reverse this situation for November or is it already too late?
Featured Articles
-
Features/ 9 mins ago
The Rockets May Need Kevin Porter Jr.
If you’ve read my earlier pieces on Back Sports Page, you may have come...
-
Features/ 13 mins ago
The Most Prevalent Colleges in the NBA Today
Plenty of colleges produce NBA players. How do we measure which schools produce the...
-
Features/ 14 mins ago
Tyler Reddick wins in Texas and more issues with the Next-Gen Car
This past Sunday was the beginning of the round of 12 for the NASCAR...
-
NFL/ 16 mins ago
Chargers vs Texans Week 4 Preview
After a difficult and telling Week 3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the injured...