New York City F.C win the 2022 Campeones Cup and it equals another win for the MLS. A showdown in the Bronx, reigning MLS Champions played a superb game to win their second trophy in club history.

MLS teams have won three Campeones Cup in a row in the last four years. (No game took place in 2020 due to COVID-19.). Atlas are currently 17th place and second to last in Liga MX table after a horrendous last three months. New York City sit fourth in the Eastern Conference, however they are winless in five games.

Though Atlas took more shots, New York were the overall better team with fast counterattacks while capitalizing on set pieces. New York got an early goal with a set piece that defender Alexander Callens finished in the fourth minute. Veteran midfield Maxi Morales scored the second goal in the 49th minute after a counterattacking play.

The game ended 2-0 with New York winning their first international trophy in front of 24,823 crowd at Yankee Stadium. This is another win for the MLS and a reason why they have reached the competitiveness level of Liga MX.

New York did not have an easy time against bottom of the table D.C United where they loss last month. However, played exceptional against bottom of the table Atlas from Liga MX.

The MLS deserves more credit for the progress and competitiveness of growth in the last years.

With the Sounders winning the CONCACAF Champions League, the MLS winning the All-Star game two years in a row and another Campeones Cup victory, the MLS is finally establishing their self and making a statement that they are the best league in North America.

The next step is the FIFA Club World Cup, where the Seattle Sounders will be the first MLS Club to ever feature in the tournament. There are also speculations that the Club World Cup will be held in the United States. This comes after hearing about issues with FIFA failing to strike a deal with China and the United Arab Emirates.

If FIFA manages to host the Club World Cup in the United States, it will not just be another win for the MLS, but it will be huge for soccer in the United States. It is also a chance for the world to see how much progress the MLS has taken to have a team participate in this tournament.