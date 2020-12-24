New York Mets and Noah Syndergaard avoid arbitration

The New York Mets and Noah Syndergaard avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $9.7 million deal this past Tuesday. Syndergaard went under the knife for Tommy John surgery earlier this year on March 26th.

Throughout his Mets career, Thor has a record of 47-30 in 716.0 IP with a 3.31 ERA and 775 strikeouts. Syndergaard will be a free agent in 2022 and the Mets are hopeful he can return to the rotation at some point in 2021.