NFL AND NFLPA COVID-19 MONITORING TESTING RESULTS

The National Football League and NFL Players Association today announced the COVID-19 monitoring testing results for November 1 – November 7.

During this period, players and Tier 1 and 2 personnel were tested daily. Tier 3 individuals were tested weekly. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated, not permitted access club facilities, or have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.

Monitoring Testing results for November 1 – November 7:

42,978 tests were administered to a total of 7,922 players and team personnel.

16,785 tests were administered to 2,486 players; 26,193 tests were administered to 5,436 personnel.

There were 15 new confirmed positive tests among players and 41 new confirmed positives among other personnel.

Total test results for the entire Monitoring Testing period to-date, Aug 1 – Nov 7: