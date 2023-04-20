NFL Draft Profile: Byron Young

Who is Byron Young?

Byron young is a defensive end/outside linebacker. He stands at 6’3″, 240 pounds. He comes from Georgetown, South Carolina. Young attended the University of Tennessee. He had went the JUCO route and got an offer to play division one football and where his career would take off.

Prep School (2017)

This is technically Young’s freshman season. He only played two games for the Gulf Coast Prep Sports Academy. The school likely opened the door for Young along his path but they folded in 2018. He only played for two games for this team and it cost him his first two games at Tennessee.

Freshman Year (2019)

Young attended the Georgia Military College. During this season he gained a total of 31 tackles with 11 tackles for loss. This was good enough along with his size and athleticism to earn him multiple division one offers. While he was here he was a manager at a Dollar General to make ends meet.

Sophomore Year (2020)

This season was lost as the Covid-19 virus hit and cancelled football for this level. Young would then transfer to the University of Tennessee.

Junior Year (2021)

Enter Youngs first season with the Volunteers. His first start was delayed two games into the year as his two game stint at prep school cost him some eligibility. But it was only two games and he was ready to play after that. He finished his junior season with 48 total tackles with 11.5 for loss and 5.5 sacks. He also added an interception with two pass deflections in the process. His best game of the season game was a seven tackle game against Ole Miss. He also had a two sack game against Kentucky later on in the season.

Senior Year (2022)

Enter Byron’s senior year. Young played in all 13 games for the Vols in 2022. He was a force to be reckoned with. His total number of tackles were down at 37, but he had more TFL’s at 12 and more sacks at 7. His best game was his 2.5 sack performance against LSU or his two sack performance against Clemson. With a strong final game in the Orange Bowl behind him Young set his sights on the NFL Draft.

Combine Performance

Young’s first stop post college was the Combine. He put up some great numbers. He ran a 4.43 40 yard dash, with a 38 inch vertical and an 11 foot broad jump. This performance was good enough to shoot him up some draft boards.

Pros About His Game

Young plays with a high motor, this leads him to make tons of plays even if his initial rush is stopped. He also shows excellent ability in the twist and stunt game. His first step is elite and makes for excellent gap disruption. Basically, he is a physical game wrecker. If you let him get comfortable and let him predict your sets and the way you block, he will beat you every time.

Cons About His Game

The biggest knock that the league has on him is his hands. His hands need to catch up with his feet as he’s able to get there but isn’t initiating the contact at the point of attack. He’s also more so the guy that’ll run through you. He isn’t the typical bend around the edge type of end that we see nowadays.

Dealing With Adversity

Young overcame some adversity in his young career. He overcame his stint at a prep school that cost him some eligibility. Young was working as a manager at a Dollar General. He overcame that and has now made it on some analyst’s NFL draft boards as a projected round one selection. Young is a example of hard-work and dedication paying off.

Ideal Team Fits

I see two teams being an ideal fit for Young. One of those teams is the Jacksonville Jaguars. The other is the Pittsburgh Steelers. Young would fit in with both of these defenses. Their schemes are designed to generate pressure from the edge. He can learn from TJ Watt in Pittsburgh and he can learn from Josh Allen in Jacksonville.

