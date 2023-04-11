NFL Draft Profile: Max Duggan

Who is Max Duggan?

Duggan was the heart and soul of the TCU Horned Frogs this past season. He stands at 6-2, 201 pounds. Rather than staying at home in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the former four star prospect chose to bet on himself and headed down south to Fort Worth to play quarterback for the Horned Frogs.

Freshman Year (2019)

Duggan freshman year was one of those that you dream about as a child. He was a four star player and had the opportunity to play and start as a true freshman. He came in after the Frogs had a rough start to the season. The highlight of that 5-7 freshman season was Duggan leading the charge in an upset win over top 15 ranked Texas.

Sophomore Year (2020)

By this point in his young career Duggan had built steam and was ready to take off. But all of that was about to change. Before the season began, while going through COVID-19 Procedures doctors found signs of Wolf-Parkinson’s-White syndrome. This is a major heart condition that causes blood clots. This caused him to undergo a nine hour surgery. Duggan would start the season on the bench, But he came into the game in a relief situation and threw for three touchdowns in a 34-31 loss to Iowa State.

Junior Year (2021)

It was during this season that Duggan was met with more adversity. Gary Patterson was fired after a 5-7 season. This was the guy who had been at TCU longer than Duggan had been alive. His stats showed the Horned Frogs struggles this season as he only threw 16 touchdowns to 6 interceptions. More adversity came in the offseason as he was now battling Oklahoma transfer Chandler Morris for the starting quarterback position.

Senior Year (2022)

Duggan handled his bumps well. He originally lost the starting job to Chandler Morris. He remained poised and calm and didn’t hit the transfer portal. This is a testament to his character and how hard he is ready to work. Duggan only threw three passes against Colorado. But after this game he took over and didn’t look back. After this season was all said and done he finished second in Heisman voting. He won the Davey O’Brien Award, Big 12 Offensive player of the Year award, Earl Campbell Tyler Rose award, and was a All-Big 12 First Team selection. He led the Frogs to the National Championship game against Stetson Bennet and the Georgia Bulldogs. Unfortunately, the Horned Frogs were soundly taken care of by a score of 65-7. With his college career now over Duggan turns his attention to the NFL draft.

Pros About His Game

Duggan plays with heart and with smarts. He’s very good at protecting the football and being able to read a defense. As a son of a football coach these basic fundamental things that make a player are huge for him. He knows when to use his legs and escape when he needs to as well.

Cons About His Game

One of the main knocks on Duggan is his arm strength. His deep balls tend to float and make the receivers break their stride. This gives defenders time to catch up and allows them to make plays on the ball. He’s smaller than the ideal height and weight of a NFL Quarterback. He will also occasionally stare down his target giving the defender an easy read.

Adversity

Duggan’s ability to overcome adversity is inspirational. He came back from a heart condition and played and started almost every game that season. He was also able to overcome being tabbed as a backup quarterback prior to this past season. His ability to overcome adversity may be the reason that a team may take a flyer on him.

Team Fits

I can see three different teams being a player for a guy like Duggan. Those teams are the Seahawks, Rams, and Vikings. Each of these teams have a veteran Quarterback that has at least one more year left with the team. They all can prove to be a serviceable mentor for Duggan to sit behind for a season.

