NFL Draft Profile: Ventrell Miller

Who is Ventrell Miller?

Ventrell Miller is a 6’1 232 pound linebacker out of the University of Florida. He is a homegrown product as he is from Lakeland, Florida a little over two hours from Florida’s campus in Gainesville. At Kathleen High School, Miller was Defensive Player of the Year in Polk County and Second Team All-state in 2016.

Freshman Year (2017)

Miller had a rough start to his collegiate career as he was suspended indefinitely after the possession of marijuana. After being caught, he redshirted which caused him to sit out for the season along with freshman wide receiver James Robinson.

Redshirt Freshman Year (2018)

In his first season playing, Miller appeared in just seven games with 15 total tackles. He had a sack and an interception returned for a 82-yard touchdown. Miller was once again suspended with a few other teammates, this time for alleged credit card scam.

Redshirt Sophomore Year (2019)

His redshirt sophomore season, he had a breakout season resulting in 55 total tackles, three sacks, and two passes defended. Also, he played 12 games that season which was the most he has ever played.

Redshirt Junior Year (2020)

In 2020, he had one of his better seasons in his collegiate career logging 86 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, three passes defended, and a fumble recovery.

Redshirt Senior Year (2021)

Once again he missed a chunk of time as he only played in two games that season. However, this time he was on the sidelines due to a torn bicep as opposed to redshirting or suspensions.

Redshirt Sixth Year (2022)

This past season was also one of his better seasons as he had 74 total tackles, two passes defended, a fumble recovery, and a forced fumble. Miller played with a broken foot and skipped the Bowl Game as he underwent a procedure to repair a Jones fracture in his foot.

Pros About His Game

One of the many strengths about his game is his strength and physicality which definitely helps at the linebacker position in terms of making tackles and shedding offensive lineman. Also, Miller has some versatility to his game as he can also be used at special teams. He also has great football IQ where he can quickly diagnose the play action and drop into coverage if needed.

Cons About His Game

However, there are some cons about his game with the biggest question mark being can he stay on the field. In college, he suffered a fractured foot and his tore his bicep. He also was not the fastest player in college and will struggle in man-coverage in the NFL.

Rough Patch In His Career

Miller has dealt with a lot throughout his career between redshirting, suspended for marijuana, the credit card scandal, and two different injuries. Also, Ventrell Miller was suspended for a half of a game against Florida State as a result of a targeting penalty against Vanderbilt. There is definitely a question if his character can be a problem in the NFL.

Overcame Adversity

However, through years of experience, and learning from his mistakes, Miller has stepped up as a person and a leader of the locker room. The sixth-year linebacker won the Danny Wuerffel Man of the Year Award for his leadership. He was also voted team captain by his teammates and given the Fergie Ferguson Award in addition to being named Gators Defensive Player of the Year.

Ideal Team Fits

There are three teams that he has already met with and could be a good fit with. Those teams are the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even though the Seahawks have a plethora of inside linebackers on their roster, they are still committed to drafting one.

Miller is projected to go in the sixth round at pick 216 to the San Francisco 49ers.