NHL Power Rankings: Maple Leafs, Flyers Lead the Way

The NHL is nearly a month into the season and already the playoff picture is beginning to take shape. Teams like the Maple Leafs, Flyers, and Panthers have already gotten off to hot starts, while teams like the Senators, Red Wings, and Sharks have faltered. With just 56 games this season, a slow start can doom your playoff chances. After three weeks of play, here’s where everyone stands:

31. Ottawa Senators

Ottawa has won just one game this season, going 1-7-1 in 9 games played. They’re last in the NHL in both points (3) and goal differential (-22).

30. Detroit Red Wings

29. Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks have just 16 goals for this season, good for last in the league.

28. San Jose Sharks

27. Arizona Coyotes

26. Chicago Blackhawks

After a rough start in which they lost four straight games, the Blackhawks bounced back, sweeping Detroit in a two game series. They have, however, lost three of their last four.

25. New York Islanders

24. Nashville Predators

23. New York Rangers

22. Edmonton Oilers

Despite Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl sitting first and second in league points, Edmonton has struggled to find consistency, winning 5 out of 11 games and being out scored 38-41.

21. Columbus Blue Jackets

Losing their top center in a trade hasn’t helped the Jackets, but with Patrik Laine ready to make his debut, they could be on the rise.

20. Vancouver Canucks

19. Buffalo Sabres

18. Los Angeles Kings

17. Calgary Flames

16. New Jersey Devils

Former #1 overall pick Jack Hughes has slowed down after a hot start, but still has 8 points in 9 games this season. If he continues his solid play, the Devils might claw their way up in the standings.

15. Pittsburgh Penguins

14. Minnesota Wild

13. Winnipeg Jets

12. Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche have had some injury issues early on, but have still won 6 out of 10 games and sit with a +13 goal differential.

11. St. Louis Blues

10. Dallas Stars

9. Montreal Canadiens

8. Boston Bruins

7. Washington Capitals

Despite some of their top players missing time due to COVID protocols, the Capitals have four out of their last five games.

6. Carolina Hurricanes

5. Vegas Golden Knights

4. Tampa Bay Lightning

3. Florida Panthers

The Panthers have played just 6 games due to COVID protocol, but haven’t lost any in regulation. They currently sit at 5-0-1, with the best winning percentage in the league.

2. Philadelphia Flyers

1.Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs are currently tied with the Flyers for most points in the league, and also have the best power play percentage at 43.33%. Winger Mitch Marner ranks 3rd in points, and center Auston Matthews is tied for 5th in goals, just two back of the league lead.