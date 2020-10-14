Quinn and Dimitroff Era Ends in Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons officially fired Head Coach Dan Quinn and GM Thomas Dimitroff after an 0-5 start to the 2020 NFL season.

A move that many saw coming finally came into fruition this past Sunday after the Falcons fell to the Carolina Panthers 23-16. Quinn’s overall record was 43-42 in his six seasons as head coach with two playoff appearances (2016&17) including a Super Bowl berth in 2016.

However, Super Bowl 51 was the downfall for Quinn and his tenure in Atlanta. Since 2016 Quinn and the Falcons record was 24-29 and four leads of 10+ points blown—including two back-to-back weeks this season.

Quinn was a great guy and gave Atlanta a great culture to have in the locker room, but the on the field results just weren’t consistent enough to keep his job.

For General Manager Thomas Dimitroff, who’s been at the helm since 2008 drafted Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Grady Jarrett, Dion Jones and plenty others who has given this franchise the most success they have ever had.

Since 2008 the Falcons have won 109 games (4th most in NFC), six playoff appearances, two NFC Championship appearances and a Super Bowl berth. But for every good pick that was made there has been a couple of draft picks that just did not pan out.

Atlanta has now named Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris Interim Head Coach. Morris has been with the Falcons since 2015 with Dan Quinn and this is his first season as the Defensive Coordinator after being the Wide Receivers Coach in previous years. Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay said this about Morris.

“Raheem is a strong lead and a talented coach that has adapted to a variety of roles since joining the Falcons in 2015. He has experience as a head coach and has worked on both sides of the ball. We felt that combined with his connection to the players and coaching staff, which will be an important factor as we move forward in 2020, he was the right person to give this responsibility to.”

Atlanta travels to Minnesota to face the Vikings next Sunday.