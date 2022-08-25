Rigoni to Austin here we go!

Emiliano Rigoni is already a “Verde” and signed until 2024 with an option to extend the contract for two more years. Former Sampdoria midfielder arrived in Texas for a fee of 3.64 million euros and is available to Josh Wolff.

Rigoni played last season in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He had a good 2021, playing 33 games in which he scored 7 goals and distributed 4 assists. He started positive this year, 12 games, 2 goals and 2 assists for the Cordovan. In the second half of the first semester his participation was lower and he was only present in 11 matches.

Rigoni’s carrer:

He took his first steps in his native Argentina. First in Belgrano, team from his city, Cordoba and then he made the leap to a great team like Independiente. Perhaps there he performed better, winning the Copa Sudamericana in 2017.

Then he crossed the pond and arrived in Russia, more precisely at Zenit where his step was from higher to lower performance. After two loans in Italy (Atalanta and Sampdoria) he arrived in Elche. 25 games and two goals in Spain and landed in Brazilian football, Sao Paulo.

Who is Austin FC meeting?

Emiliano Rigoni can give Green more roster depth. This is a very valuable item for the championship race as rotation is needed. The Argentine is a spicy midfielder on the wings who is versatile. Long passes are his main strenght, very powerful and precise. Undoubtedly a stellar signing for the club and for the league.

Rigoni will be reunited with his friend Sebastian Driussi with whom he shared a team at Zenit. This duo will surprise everyone.