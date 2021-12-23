Rosters Announced For 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

The NFL today announced the AFC and NFC All-Stars for the 2022 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon, which kicks off at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 6, and will be televised on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC. Tickets are available now on ProBowl.com and will allow fans special benefits on gameday including access to the Pro Bowl Red Carpet and other family friendly activities.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Stars. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online All-Star voting in 1995.

Twenty-six teams had at least one player selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl roster and 23 clubs had multiple players chosen as All-Stars. The INDIANAPOLIS COLTS led all teams with seven Pro Bowl selections while the KANSAS CITY CHIEFS and LOS ANGELES CHARGERS each had six players chosen. Five teams – the BALTIMORE RAVENS, CLEVELAND BROWNS, DALLAS COWBOYS, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS and TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS – each placed five players on the Pro Bowl roster.



Tampa Bay quarterback TOM BRADY was selected to his 15th Pro Bowl, the most of any player ever, while Green Bay’s AARON RODGERS was selected to his 10th Pro Bowl. Each of the four other quarterbacks selected – the Los Angeles Chargers’ JUSTIN HERBERT, Baltimore’s LAMAR JACKSON, Kansas City’s PATRICK MAHOMES and Arizona’s KYLER MURRAY – are under the age of 27.

Thirty-one of the players selected to the Pro Bowl today are first-time All-Stars, including four rookies – wide receiver JA’MARR CHASE of the Cincinnati Bengals, linebacker MICAH PARSONS of the Dallas Cowboys, tight end KYLE PITTS of the Atlanta Falcons and tackle RASHAWN SLATER of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Minnesota’s JUSTIN JEFFERSON was named to his second-consecutive Pro Bowl since entering the league in 2020 while five other second-year players – Dallas’ TREVON DIGGS, Baltimore’s DEVIN DUVERNAY, Herbert, Indianapolis’ JONATHAN TAYLOR and Tampa Bay’s TRISTAN WIRFS – each earned their first Pro Bowl selections.

The 2022 Pro Bowl coaching staffs will be from the losing teams in the AFC and NFC Divisional playoffs with the best regular-season records.

Leading up to the game, the NFL will host a series of Pro Bowl Week festivities, bringing free experiences and activities to fans in Las Vegas. A number of events will also be focused on celebrating football at all levels. Pro Bowl Week festivities will include Pro Bowl Practice, Play Football Opening Night, the NFL FLAG Championships presented by Subway, the East-West Shrine Bowl (televised on NFL Network), the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown (televised on ESPN) and Community Day.

More details around how fans can get involved with Pro Bowl Week festivities will be announced at a later date. Visit ProBowl.com for the latest event details.