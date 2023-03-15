Seattle Mariners 2023 Season Preview

After making the playoffs for the first time in 21 years, the Seattle Mariners are looking for another postseason berth.

The Seattle Mariners will be in a stacked AL West division again in 2023, since the Astros are defending World Series champs. Not only that, but the Angels, Rangers, and A’s also made some splashes in the offseason. The Mariners posted a 92-70 record in 2022, clinching a Wild Card berth in late September. But what do they have to look forward to in 2023? Maybe another playoff appearance? Here’s a breakdown of the Mariners offseason and a look ahead to Opening Day…

Mariners Offseason Recap

The Mariners team website has a full list of their transactions, but this section will focus on the key moves.

Key Additions

Acquired outfielder Teoscar Hernandez via trade from the Toronto Blue Jays for pitchers Adam Macko and Erik Swanson.

Acquired second baseman Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers via trade for utility man Abraham Toro.

Signed outfielder AJ Pollock via free agency on Jan. 12.

Signed second baseman Tommy La Stella via free agency on Jan. 19.

Key Subtractions

Also involved in the Kolten Wong trade mentioned earlier, the Mariners shipped off left fielder Jesse Winker.

Traded center fielder Kyle Lewis to the Arizona Diamondbacks for catcher/outfielder Cooper Hummel.

Outfielder Mitch Haniger signed in free agency with the San Francisco Giants.

Second baseman Adam Frazier signed in free agency with the Baltimore Orioles.

First baseman Carlos Santana signed in free agency with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Headlines Looking into Regular Season

The Mariners will square off with the Cleveland Guardians on Opening Day, March 30. Here are some of the storylines to look forward to in 2023.

Will Playoff Momentum Carry Over?

After snapping a 21-year playoff drought last season, expectations are a little bit higher in the Pacific Northwest in 2023. 92-70 is a solid record, and that was good enough for second in the AL West behind the World Series-winning Astros. Despite the subtractions of Jesse Winker and Mitch Haniger, this team is retaining a good chunk of last year’s roster.

How will Hernandez Acclimate to Seattle?

The first big move of the offseason came on November 16 when the M’s acquired slugging outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the Blue Jays. The native of the Dominican Republic slashed .267/.316/.491 last season with 25 home runs and 77 RBI’s in 131 games. However, T-Mobile Park is a bit more pitcher-friendly, which may provide some trouble for Hernandez’s power. And, at age 30, he may have a short window left for his career peak. Hernandez more than likely will hold down an outfield spot on Opening Day alongside Julio Rodriguez.

Will Rodriguez Have a Big Sophomore Season?

As a rookie in 2022, Rodriguez became an instant sensation. The now 22-year-old outfielder won the AL Rookie of the Year thanks to his impressive combination of speed and power. 28 home runs, 25 stolen bases, and a .284/.345/.509 slash line show that Rodriguez could be bound for quite the illustrious career.

Can Ray and Castillo Lead Rotation?

the offense will be powerful, but don’t sleep on the Mariners’ rotation, either. They have a solid 1-2 punch between Luis Castillo (acquired via trade from the Reds last season) and former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray. With Logan Gilbert, Marco Gonzales, and George Kirby also in tow, the Mariners could be a sleeper pick for a top-tier pitching unit in the AL.

Mariners 2023 Season Preview: Lineups/Rotation/Bullpen

Projected Opening Day Lineup

Catcher – Cal Raleigh

First Baseman – Ty France

Second Baseman – Kolten Wong

Third Baseman – Eugenio Suarez

Shortstop – J.P. Crawford

Left Field – A.J. Pollock

Center Field – Julio Rodriguez

Right Field – Teoscar Hernandez

Designated Hitter – Tommy La Stella

Bench – Tom Murphy, Sam Haggerty, Jarred Kelenic, Dylan Moore, Taylor Trammell

Rotation

Luis Castillo, Robbie Ray, Logan Gilbert, Marco Gonzales, George Kirby

Bullpen

Diego Castillo, Matt Brash, Trevor Gott, Justin Topa, Matt Festa, Paul Sewald, Andres Munoz

Final Thoughts

This will be an entertaining season for fans in the Emerald City. With Julio Rodriguez poised for another big season in year two, and Teoscar Hernandez adding some nice pop to the lineup, the Mariners could pull off a second consecutive appearance in the postseason, something they haven’t done since the 2000-2001 seasons.