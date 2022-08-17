Should Tata Martinez call up MLS-based Mexican players for the World Cup? Mexico have had a series of poor performances that makes fans question Tata’s players selections for the national team.

In Mexico’s recent games in June, there were 23 players based in LigaMX and only one from the MLS. During World Cup qualifiers in November, Mexico lost to both Canada and the U.S. Many criticized Tata’s choice of player called ups, including MLS side L.A Galaxy, in which they tweeted “Probably could’ve called up Julian, Efra, and Chicharito” in reply to Mexico losing to Canada.

Tata also refuses to call up star striker Chicharito to the national team. Many believe he refuses to call him because he plays in the MLS and not in Europe. Since playing for the Galaxy in 2020, Chicharito has not made an appearance for the national team. This is the same Tata Martino that coached Atlanta United to an MLS Cup in 2018.

Tata Martinez did confirm that he has been in talks with Chicharito about a return to the team. However, rumors speculate that those talks have fallen out after Chicharito was seen refusing to sign a fan’s Mexican flag and threw it to the ground.

If Tata wants to develop a solid group for Qatar, he must choose the best players who are getting valuable minutes for their club team. He has insinuated that he rather choose players playing in more competitive leagues, however the MLS has already proven that they are reaching the level of LigaMX in CONCACAF.

So Should Tata Martinez call up MLS-based Mexican players? Leaving Chicharito off the World Cup roster along with other talented players like Araujo and Alvarez, can hurt Mexico. The domestic league players are not performing enough to put up the results the team would like. Trusting MLS-based players is what Tata needs to do if he wants to send a competitive group to the Qatar.